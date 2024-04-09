Cotton value chain: Export companies need capacity support

At a meeting of exporters from key sectors of the economy, experts urged that Uganda’s cotton, for instance, could fetch as much as $700 million in export receipts. They emphasized the need for the government to implement value addition policies, address pricing concerns, and ensure genuine farmer inclusivity to expand the sector and access global markets. Among the speakers was Odrek Rwabogo, from the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports. Betty Ndagire was present and filed this report.