Copyright amendment bill: Better royalty regime in the offing

Copyright and neighboring rights regulations have been introduced to solve the problem of distributing royalties from works of art. There is an argument now that, while previously the producer bore the ultimate rights for a work of art like a song or video, the new law proposes to share these rights accordingly between the artist, producer, and writers. In his recent comments, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, blamed telecom companies for exploiting musicians by giving them less or nothing for using their songs as caller tunes and sought an amendment to have the exploitation stopped. The amendments will be presented to the cabinet next week. Racheal Nabisubi has more.