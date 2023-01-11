COFFEE VALUE CHAIN: How does Uganda get more value?

Coffee farmers and related stakeholders in the value chain are urging the government to ensure guidelines in the coffee roadmap are followed to the dot, as a way of meeting revenue targets envisaged for the sector. Farmers need more support towards value addition singled out as a major barrier among private sector players. It is hoped that the current coffee roadmap if well implemented, could see the country produce up to 20 million bags of coffee by the year 2025-2030 and export earnings of up to 2.2bn dollars a year. Ivan Walunyolo reports.