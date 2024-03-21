Can Uganda get back on AGOA list?

The debate on Uganda’s recent suspension from the preferential trade initiative known as AGOA (African Growth Opportunity Act) is still around. The opinion is divided among lobbyists, with some suggesting that getting back onto the list may necessitate more negotiations to repair the relationship. Recent records show Uganda's exports to the U.S. under AGOA were last recorded at US$ 8.2 million, about 11.5% of total exports to America, with products including fish, vanilla, flower cuttings, and apparel among others in the year ending June 2023.