Business captains challenged on implementation of environmental, social, governance structures

The 2nd league of East African directors has been hosted in Kampala on Thursday, business captains, have been further challenged on the quick implementation of environmental, social, and governance structures in their operations, which he noted is material to the sustainability of the small and medium, enterprises. The keynote speaker was the deputy Bank of Uganda governor, whose speech was delivered by the central bank director of operations, Philip Wabulya. The conference was facilitated by Nation Media Group, KPMG, Stanbic Bank, and other partners.