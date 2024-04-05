Braille, audio visual tools now available for citizens' budget guide

An estimated 1,080,000 deaf persons and 400,000 persons with visual impairment will have access to a braille version of the citizen's guide to the country's copy of the FY 2023/24 budget, produced by the Ministry of Finance, UNICEF, and partners. In this story, braille proofreader Brenda Nakalema tried out the format at the ministry's headquarters. And as Betty Ndagire reports, previously, this category of people was largely left out of any budget-related engagement.