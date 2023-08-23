Barriers to tourism: Ugandans paying highly to tour East Africa by air

Ugandans may continue to pay high tickets prices to some destinations in the region at least for sometime until government signs bilateral aviation agreements, aimed at removing barriers to tourism and related services. Uganda is a source market for regional partners such as Kenya, with the foreign ministry quoting visitor numbers at 150000 last year alone, these figures not withstanding, airfares are not coming down. According to expert The EAC region has the most expensive flight route per seat.