Banks, Telecos leading firms saving on data storage costs

Local banks and telecom service providers are leading the pack of companies taking up growing data center services, with some now saving up to $2000 or more in cooling and storage costs for their ICT infrastructure. It has also been reported that the majority of high-turnover companies or corporate entities don’t even know that data centers exist in Uganda. We spoke to Godfrey Serwamukoko, the general manager of Raxio Data Centre, on why every business needs to attain the quickest server response time.