Bank of Uganda maintains 10% lending rate

Geopolitical tensions around the world, coupled with recent production cuts in oil production by OPEQ member countries could in part slow economic growth according to the Bank of Uganda, which has today kept its key lending rate at 10.0%, saying the near-term risks to the inflation outlook remained higher. Deputy Governor Michael Atingi-Ego said today at the monetary policy meeting that the bank's recent decisions have helped stabilise growth, citing a drop in inflation in March and February respectively.