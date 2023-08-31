August inflation up 0.6%

Consumer prices for the month of August rose 0.6% up from 0.0%, levels registered in July according to a statement from the statistic agency UBOS today afternoon. This attribute to food and related items inflation that was recorded at 3.6% in August, up from levels of 3.1% in July. The basket of goods that witnessed a rise in prices was Vegetables, tubers, and Matooke. Yesterday Parliament tasked government to quickly find solutions to rising prices of fuel that shot up in the past few weeks.