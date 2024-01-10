AUDITOR GENERAL REPORT: Shs 96 trillion debt is a red line

Budget experts are warning that with the new debt levels now recorded at 96tn, Uganda’s revenue to debt ratio, soon touching 40% levels, could in light of debt refinancing risk go higher but even push the country to the possibility of default and high interest rates. NTVBusiness spoke to the chief executive of the budget advocacy group CSBGA, who also says the auditor general’s new report should be a redline and that actual debt could be over 100 trillion shillings.