ASSET FINANCING :Are more Ugandans buying brand new cars?

Majority of Ugandans buy or purchase used vehicles from car bonds, as opposed to brand new dealers or car showrooms at almost the half the cost or more. Asset acquisition experts suggest that, the perception that brand new cars are pricey is attributed to factors such as inferiority, the knowledge gap or even high interest rates on bank loans. Brand new car dealers say, the biggest clients for vehicles are government and small and medium enterprises, leaving the rest to depend on commercial banks for asset financing. NTV spoke to some Ugandans to find out why. Malcolm Musiime, reports.