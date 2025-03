Assessing the impact of improved infrastructure

Government’s efforts and investments in the northern part of the country to boost agro-processing and value addition are slowly showing dividends. NTV's Rashul Adid was invited on a tour with government officials to a value addition facility in Awindiri Ward, Arua Central Division, which was commissioned by President Yoweri Museveni in 2021. He says there is evidence of improved infrastructure despite business challenges.