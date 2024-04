Anite: 300 acres sold to investors using forged titles

300 out of the 2200 acres of Namanve industrial park land, were sold to 30 investors by unscrupulous Ugandans who through the Mukono land board, forged land titles on the land which the government had gazetted as free land for the business park. Investment Minister Evelyn Anite has requested the State House Investors protection unit to arrest the suspects and recover the money, which some paid up to 3 billion shillings.