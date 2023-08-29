Airtel Shares Now Available For Purchase

Officials at Telecommunications firm Airtel Uganda say, the telecom has set the price for its initial public offering at 100 Ugandan shillings a share, ahead of a listing on the Uganda stock exchange. This means Effective tomorrow, Ugandans can now buy Airtel Uganda shares. The company intends to raise up to 800 billion shillings through an upcoming initial public offering, which has opened immediately and is to close on October 13. Airtel becomes the second telecom company to list after MTN.