Agribusiness support: UBL bought produce worth Shs523bn in 2022

The managing director of Uganda Breweries Limited Andrew Kilonzo says the Uganda securities exchange-listed brewer procured local produce worth 52 billion shillings in 2022, up from 26 billion in 2017. He was speaking at a 2nd annual farmers symposium on innovations, technology, seed and related agro-inputs, in Kampala, which attracted farmers, experts from the ministry of finance, NAADs, NARO, OWC and the private sector.