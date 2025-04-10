Addressing Uganda's housing deficit: Solutions and challenges

Uganda has a housing deficit of 2.4 million units, while Greater Kampala alone needs about 62,000 new housing units every year to meet the growing demand. However, the cost of building materials, the cost of land, and credit are hindering access to affordable and decent housing. The cabinet is reviewing a paper that seeks to provide a fund to bridge this gap. Recently, Justice Minister Norbert Mao suggested that people who marry young should be given decent houses through low-interest mortgages. These are good ideas, but how will they work? Betty Ndagire seeks the answers.