ABSA post budget dialogue: Gaps & opportunities

The 72 trillion shilling budget read last week by Finance Minister Matia Kasaijja continues to elicit reactions from experts and key economic sector players such as manufacturers. Chief executives and government heads attending NTV Uganda and Absa bank’s post-budget dialogue expressed concerns at the rising high interest rates on debt repayment among other expenditures. The Permanent secretary to the treasury was in attendance. Rachel Nabisubi