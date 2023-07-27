5G licensing: Airtel receives spectrum authorization

Telecom and communications regulator UCC has yet again issued a second 5G wireless technology or fight generation mobile network, licence to Airtel after issuing one to MTN earlier on. The latest issuance of the 5G licence means that the two biggest sector players can fully embark on the 5th generation network rollout. The two telecom giants will now focus on the capital Kampala and the suburbs. 5G is a new global network wireless standard after 1G, 2G,3G, and 4G networks. Joyce Aheebwa reports.