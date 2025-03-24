45,200 students and 1,820 teachers acquire skills in digital learning

Exciting news in the realm of digital education: a transformative initiative has successfully integrated ICT in schools, empowering 50 educators to enhance their teaching with digital tools. In collaboration with the government, Airtel, and UNICEF, 130 schools have been connected to fast internet, aiming to impact 200,000 learners across Uganda. Today, we have updates on plans to expand this program further, reaching even more students and educators.