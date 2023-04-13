199 billion shillings contract signed for Tororo Gulu railway line

Government has today signed a 199 billion shillings contract with the Chinese Road and Bridge Company for the renovation of the Tororo to Gulu meter gauge railway. This is one of the major sections critical to the general revitalisation of the meter gauge railway.This round of rehabilitation works, according to sources at the Uganda railways corporation, is a continuation govt, efforts to rehabilitate the entire northern corridor of the line.