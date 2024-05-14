Kenya -Uganda trade non tariffs barriers hold

Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary and CS for Foreign and Diaspora affairs Musalia Mudavadi has told the 2nd Session of the Uganda-Kenya Joint Ministerial Commission in Kampala, that Nairobi is ready to iron out trade barriers locking out some Ugandan goods through negotiations. He also advised that special teams be formed to monitor the implementation of agreed-upon actions derived from ministerial meetings. This as reports of Kenya blocking of Uganda’s Milk products are still fresh, after President Museveni in January this year, branded such actions as blind polices.