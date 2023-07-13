Extractive Transparency Initiative faces funding shortage

Years after joining the extractive industries transparency initiative, the secretariat in charge of monitoring activities of the extractives sector, is short of funds to finance full implementation. The executive director and policy analyst, of Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (ACODE), Onesmus Mugyenyi, warns that delays in the operationalization of these agencies are negatively impacting the country’s resource mobilization drive, out of the development of its vast mineral resources.