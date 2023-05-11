Dar and Tanga ports ready to handle Ugandan oil

The port of Dar es salaam officials attending the oil and gas conference and exhibition say, the port's new technology meant to handle port automation for cargo under the maritime gateway project is already deployed and will be ready to handle oil and gas related logistics to Uganda. George Fasha, the marketing director of Dar es salaam, also says works on the berth at the port of Tanga, where Uganda’s oil and gas exports will be terminated, are complete and large ships are already docking there.