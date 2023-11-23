Can Uganda adopt Renewable energy 100% by 2050?

Uganda would need to invest more than 300 billion dollars to switch entirely to renewable energies, with solar at 90%, according to a study by the World Wide Fund for Nature and its partners. This report comes at a time when renewable energies and the energy transition narrative are high on the agenda for Uganda's development partners. However, as Betty Ndagire reports, those milestones can only be reached if a number of structural realities are tackled first.