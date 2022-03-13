Business owners count losses once again after Elegu fire

Fire has once again gutted parts of Elegu in Amuru district, leaving traders counting losses. According to some of the traders, this fire gutted down a lodge and a clinic although its cause remains unknown. Although the police fire brigade responded to the fire, its truck did not have sufficient water to put out the fire in time to save more property. This is the second time this year that Elegu is gutted by fire. Last month the fire razed a market, where millions of shillings were lost in goods and property.