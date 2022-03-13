Business owners count losses once again after Elegu fire

Fire has once again gutted parts of Elegu in Amuru district, leaving traders counting losses. According to some of the traders, this fire gutted down a lodge and a clinic although its cause remains unknown. Although the police fire brigade responded to the fire, its truck did not have sufficient water to put out the fire in time to save more property. This is the second time this year that fire is gutting places in Elegu with a fire last month razing down the market, where millions of shillings were lost in goods and property.