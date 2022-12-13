BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES:President Yoweri Museveni attracts UK investors

President Museveni has wooed potential investors, fund managers, processors of food and large commodity buyers at a business breakfast in the UK. Hosting the potential investors at the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington London, the president assured them, there was great potential for profit in investing in Uganda. The meeting was organized by the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development in conjunction with the Commonwealth Enterprise Council. Following the meeting, the president departed for Washington where he will join other African Heads of State for a US Africa Summit hosted by President Joe Biden. The meeting is part of America's effort to enhance trade and development with Africa.