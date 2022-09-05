Business in Busia slows down ahead of Kenya petition ruling

Business in the border town of Busia in Eastern Uganda has slowed down ahead of the Supreme Court of Kenya's judgement on the presidential election petition. Raila Odinga challenged the victory of the now president-elect William Ruto in court. The judgement will be delivered today afternoon, according to the Kenya Judiciary. Border authorities are only permitting Kenyan trucks to cross to Kenya and there are very few trucks crossing over to the Ugandan side.