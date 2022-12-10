Business community reflects on CEO forum resolutions

President Museveni hosted the 3rd Presidential Private Sector CEO Forum at Chobe Safari Lodge in Nwoya. The bi-annual Forum of Presidential CEO Forum is the largest meeting of the Ugandan private sector, bringing together 400+ business leaders, investors, policymakers and academia to meet the president. The latest meeting was themed, "Unlocking the Private Sector Investment through Strategic Interventions for Socio-Economic Transformation." One of those who was in Chobe was PSFU Chief of Membership Services FRANCIS KISIRINYA, who sat down with SUDIR BYARUHANGA to share with us some of the resolutions reached there.