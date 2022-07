Business community on wins from Presidential CEO forum

The Private Sector Foundation of Uganda is optimistic that the government will, over time, stimulate the business climate to a point where more firms can thrive. This assertion comes on the back of the second Presidential CEO forum hosted in Ntungamo in a bid to find ways of enhancing the economy. We spoke to Ruth Biyinzika, who responded to some of the points raised by the president on the current economic situation.