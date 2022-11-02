BUSIIKA POLICE STATION RAID: Dropped leaflets leave residents worried, CCTV analysis on

Residents of Busiika Town Council, Luwero District where a group of thieves attacked a Police Station and killed two police officers, say they are living in more fear after they found an anonymous letter dropped near the police station. They said that when this letter was handed over to Police, they did not reveal what was written on it. The residents say they are shocked to see the Busiika Police Station being relocated to Bugema which is about 2km away. Patrick Lule, the Acting police spokesperson for Savannah Region Police says the relocation is temporary as the Police station was set ablaze and some files were burnt.