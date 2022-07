Busia locals excited as road works start

The China Railway 18 Bureau company has commenced works on the Busia Tororo road with bush clearing and laying of the roadbed. The construction of the 26 kms road which has another 18kms of road works for Busia town and Mayuge town is being undertaken at a cost of 136 billion shillings. Plans to build the road have been in the works for more than three years.