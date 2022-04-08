BUSIA GOLD RUSH: Hundreds flock Namugondi after alleged gold discovery

Over three hundred people hailing from various districts including Kampala, Luwero, Namayingo and neighbouring Kenya have camped in the villages of Bulumbi and Bumulimba in Namugondi town council in Busia district, to take part in the excavation of gold said to have been discovered by one of the residents in the area. The Namungodi town council chairperson Christopher Wejuli says the district is already looking for experts with the right excavation and testing equipment to determine if there is Gold in the area.