BUSIA BODA BODA WAR: Factions fight to dominate boda boda business

A leadership row between bodaboda operators in Busia town has left many of them injured. Security officials say the attacks on the cyclists happened on different occasions. The groups vying for power are called Team No Sleep led by one George Byansi and another led by Joseph Ojambo, the chairman of the Busia bodaboda union. Busia Resident District Commissioner Michael Kibwika has instructed the police to investigate.