BUNYORO OIL ROADS: Locals welcome improved transport infrastructure

A section of people living in Bullisa district is pleased that the new oil roads have eased transport in the area and are optimistic that they will improve the trade in the district. This follows the completion of one of the roads Hoima - Butiaba - Wanseko road, where UNRA says the road has been completed on time and no extra amount of money, was used in the 111 km road, which is one of the oil roads in the Albertine region.