Bunyoro Kingdom Prime Minister Byakutaga urges LOP to support oil pipeline project

Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Prime Minister Andrew Byakutaga has asked the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and Opposition MPs to scrutinize some of the issues raised by the European Union Parliamentarians and come up with a better position to support the East African Crude Oil Pipeline Project in Bunyoro. The Prime Minister of Bunyoro received the Leader of the Opposition yesterday at the kingdom Headquarters in Hoima City. Recently the EU Parliament came up with a resolution suspending the construction of EACOP in Uganda and Tanzania for one year over environmental concerns and human rights violations.