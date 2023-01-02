Buloba accident victims buried

Three family members of the retired Supreme Court judge Paul Mugamba and justice Jeanne Rwakakooko who died in a road crash on Friday, have been laid to rest today at Bwigamiro village Nyamitoma, Rutete sub-county in Kabarole district. Twenty one year old Byanjeru Mugamba, twenty three year- old Elly Winyi Mugamba and thirty one year old Kamurasi Mugamba died when a trailer rammed into their vehicle as they returned to Kampala from Fort Portal near Buloba, along the Kampala-Mityana road, last Friday. The mourners called for increased awareness of road safety and also called upon the entire population to be extra-vigilant while using roads.