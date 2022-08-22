Buliisa residents appeal to wildlife authority over attacks

Residents living around Murchison falls national park in Buliisa district have petitioned the Uganda Wildlife Authority and the tourism ministry over the growing number of attacks by elephants in the area. The elephants have destroyed crops and killed minors. More than one thousand people spread across twelve villages have been affected as a result. Locals have asked the government to take immediate action to restrain the animals from invading villages.