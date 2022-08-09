Bukoto south MP Twaha Kagabo arrested over extortion claims

Bukoto South MP Twaha Kagabo has been arrested by parliament police and handed over to the inspectorate of government on suspicion that he received forty million shillings by extortion. The MP had returned the money, which he said, he had been given by the speaker of parliament Anita Among at her home. Kagabo said the money was received by MPs as a bribe to pass the six-hundred-and-eighty-billion-shillings supplementary budget at the end of the last financial year. Among dismissed Kagabo’s allegation as an abuse of the institution of parliament and referred him to the rules committee. Edward Muhumuza has more.