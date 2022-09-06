Bukoto South MP Kagabo apologises over UGX 40m cash handout debacle

Bukoto South MP, Twaha Kagabo has apologised for demeaning the institution of parliament and the person of the Speaker Anita Among, weeks after he claimed that he had improperly received UGX 40 million from the Speaker. Last month, Kagabo was handed over to the police at parliament after he attempted to return the said money to parliament. His matter was referred to the Committee of Rules, Discipline and Privileges for investigations and will start on this assignment tomorrow.