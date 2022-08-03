BUKIMBIRI BY-ELECTION: Five nominated to run in 11th August election

Three more candidates have been nominated for the Bukimbiri County by-election to be held on 11th August 2022. Edward Mutabazi, an independent candidate, NRM’s Eddie Kwizera Wagahungu and NUP’s Joshua Mutabazi. These join the other candidates, Asigario Turyagyenda (Independent). However, two MPS from the ruling NRM party showed up for the nomination of independent candidate Turyagyenda and expressed their support for him by escorting the candidate to his first rally. This brings the total number of candidates vying for the seat to 5.