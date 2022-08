BUKIMBIRI BY-ELECTION: FDC's Nandala Mafabi hails NUP for withdrawing candidate

The Forum for Democratic Change party Secretary General, Nathan Nandala Mafabi says the National Unity Platform-NUP support is not visible in Bukimbiri by-election in Kisoro District, which is why they opted to withdraw their candidate. However, Nandala Mafabi hailed NUP for withdrawing its candidate in favour of the FDC candidate.