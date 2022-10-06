Buildings on road reserves, Busega market parking razed down

Kampala Capital City Authority enforcement accompanied by police bulldozed building structures belonging to traders who have been operating opposite the newly built government market in Busega to create space for a parking lot for the newly built government market. According to the deputy director of KCCA Eng David Luyimbazi, the structures were built in the road reserve. However some of the traders who claim ownership of the land sued KCCA.