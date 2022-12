Bugisu leaders upset as Busamaga bridge collapses

Leaders in the Mbale district, have expressed concern at the condition of Busamaga bridge on Nkonkonjeru road in Mbale city, which collapsed barely a week ago, after it was constructed by UNRA, due to the heavy rains in July. Mbale district woman MP Miriam Mukhaye says this has affected service delivery, making it hard for locals to access services like health care since the bridge connects to different sub-counties.