Bugisu farmers criticize Coffee agreement, as worst mistake

The Bugisu Cooperative Union board and the Arabic coffee farmers in the Elgon region have expressed disappointment with the contentious coffee agreement that gives a monopoly to one coffee company for export that is not scrapped. The cooperative union managers say the deal is an attack on a 12 million strong sector of coffee farmers. The managers, who insist that the finance ministry made a terrible mistake in signing the deal, are instead calling on the government to ensure all competitors complete equally access to this lucrative business.