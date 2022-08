Bugisu caucus MPs call for action for flood relief

Members of Parliament from Bugisu Subregion say they are disappointed with the government's slow response in resettling people from the slopes of Mt Elgon to Bulambuli district. The MPs say that if the process had been fast-tracked, no lives would have been lost in the natural disasters in the region. The MPs are proposing compensation for the families still living on the slopes to enable them to buy land in safer areas.