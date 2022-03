Buganda premier calls for respect for late speaker Jacob Oulanyah’s dignity

The Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga has urged the general public and leaders at all levels to preserve the dignity of the deceased former speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah by avoiding unfounded statements that may instead cause more grief to his family, friends and the entire country. Mayiga's call came as he formally eulogised the former speaker Jacob Oulanyah.