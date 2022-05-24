Bududa leaders call for restrictions on animal movements to curb anthrax

Leaders in Bududa district have asked the government to beef up their efforts in imposing an animal movement quarantine in the area, following an outbreak of anthrax. According to area leaders, there are still animals being moved owing to the porous borders within Bududa, which make it hard for them to trace the origin of the disease outbreak. They also want the government to provide farmers with the anthrax vaccine to protect cows harboring anthrax causing bacteria. Yesterday, the ministry of health confirmed the outbreak of anthrax in Bududa following the death of one person from the disease while 10 other patients are still receiving treatment.