Bududa: 200 abandon their homes over cracks caused by heavy rains

Over two hundred residents of Namaranga and Bunetibo Villages in Shirusi parish in Bududa district have abandoned their homes after cracks developed in their houses and surrounding areas, leading to fears of landslides. The residents, who are now living with relatives, have appealed to government to relocate them to safer areas. The district chairperson Milton Kamoti confirmed the developments and attributed this to recent heavy rains that continue to pound the district.